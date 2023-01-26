Niagara hosts Manhattan after Thomasson's 20-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Manhattan Jaspers (6-12, 4-5 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (10-9, 5-5 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Niagara takes on the Manhattan Jaspers after Noah Thomasson scored 20 points in Niagara’s 59-57 win over the Saint Peter’s Peacocks. The Purple Eagles have gone 5-2 at home. Niagara has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Jaspers are 4-5 in MAAC play. Manhattan has a 2-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Thomasson averages 1.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 18.3 points while shooting 38.3% from beyond the arc. Aaron Gray is averaging 12.6 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Nick Brennen is shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc with 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Jaspers, while averaging 9.8 points. Anthony Nelson is averaging 14.8 points, 4.5 assists and 2.1 steals over the last 10 games for Manhattan.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 63.9 points, 24.4 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points per game.

Jaspers: 3-7, averaging 69.0 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 43.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

