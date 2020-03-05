WINLESS WHEN: Niagara is 0-13 when scoring fewer than 62 points and 11-6 when scoring at least 62.
COMING UP SHORT: Niagara has dropped its last seven road games, scoring 58.6 points and allowing 72 points during those contests. Canisius has lost its last three home games, scoring an average of 68 points while giving up 80.
BALL SECURITY: The diligent Niagara offense has turned the ball over on 15.9 percent of its possessions, the 20th-best mark in Division I. 20.9 percent of all Canisius possessions have resulted in a turnover (the Golden Griffins are ranked 294th, nationally).
