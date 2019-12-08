Greg Kuakumensah added 18 points, Raheem Solomon 16 points and four steals while Hammond had eight rebounds and six assists. Niagara shot 54%, including 9 of 22 from the arc, and made 18 of 23 free throws to 4 of 6 for the Raiders.

Tucker Richardson had 23 points and 11 rebounds for Colgate. Jordan Burns added 16 points with four 3-pointers, Jack Ferguson had 12 points and Will Rayman and Rapolas Ivanauskas 11 points each. The Raiders made 14 of 37 3-point tries but gave up 22 points of 19 turnovers.

