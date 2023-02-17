Niagara takes on Mount St. Mary's after Thomasson's 24-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Niagara Purple Eagles (14-10, 9-6 MAAC) at Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers (8-18, 4-11 MAAC) Emmitsburg, Maryland; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mount St. Mary’s -1; over/under is 123.5 BOTTOM LINE: Niagara visits the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers after Noah Thomasson scored 24 points in Niagara’s 72-55 loss to the Iona Gaels.

The Mountaineers are 3-8 in home games. Mount St. Mary’s allows 66.3 points and has been outscored by 3.6 points per game.

The Purple Eagles are 9-6 against MAAC opponents. Niagara is 4-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dakota Leffew averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Mountaineers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Jalen Benjamin is shooting 41.8% and averaging 12.3 points over the last 10 games for Mount St. Mary’s.

Thomasson averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, scoring 18.9 points while shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc. Aaron Gray is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mountaineers: 2-8, averaging 61.3 points, 29.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.5 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.7 points per game.

Purple Eagles: 5-5, averaging 64.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

