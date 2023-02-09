Niagara takes on Quinnipiac, looks for 5th straight win

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Quinnipiac Bobcats (17-7, 8-5 MAAC) at Niagara Purple Eagles (13-9, 8-5 MAAC) Lewiston, New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Niagara looks to keep its four-game win streak alive when the Purple Eagles take on Quinnipiac. The Purple Eagles have gone 7-2 in home games. Niagara ranks eighth in the MAAC with 21.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Sam Iorio averaging 3.9.

The Bobcats are 8-5 in MAAC play. Quinnipiac is third in the MAAC with 13.3 assists per game led by Luis Kortright averaging 4.0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Thomasson is shooting 48.3% and averaging 18.5 points for the Purple Eagles. Aaron Gray is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games for Niagara.

Tyrese Williams is shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc with 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Bobcats, while averaging 7.9 points. Dezi Jones is averaging 12.1 points and four assists over the last 10 games for Quinnipiac.

LAST 10 GAMES: Purple Eagles: 6-4, averaging 64.6 points, 26.0 rebounds, 10.2 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 45.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.9 points per game.

Bobcats: 8-2, averaging 72.5 points, 35.3 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

