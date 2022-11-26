Niagara visits Saint John's (NY) after Curbelo's 23-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Niagara Purple Eagles (3-2) at Saint John’s (NY) Red Storm (6-0) New York; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Saint John’s (NY) -18.5; over/under is 137.5 BOTTOM LINE: Saint John’s (NY) hosts the Niagara Purple Eagles after Andre Curbelo scored 23 points in Saint John’s (NY)’s 76-69 overtime victory against the Syracuse Orange.

The Red Storm are 4-0 in home games. Saint John’s (NY) has a 4-0 record against teams over .500.

The Purple Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Niagara is eighth in the MAAC with 8.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Sam Iorio averaging 3.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Jones is scoring 17.2 points per game and averaging 8.7 rebounds for the Red Storm. AJ Storr is averaging 1.2 made 3-pointers for Saint John’s (NY).

Aaron Gray is shooting 29.2% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Purple Eagles, while averaging 9.6 points. Noah Thomasson is averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 assists for Niagara.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

