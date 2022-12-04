Niang scores 17, Radford takes down George Washington 86-76

RADFORD, Va. — Madiaw Niang helped lead Radford over George Washington on Sunday with 17 points off of the bench in an 86-76 victory.

Niang added seven rebounds for the Highlanders (6-3). Bryan Antoine added 13 points while going 5 of 9 (3 for 6 from distance), and he also had four steals. Josiah Jeffers shot 2 of 6 from the field and 6 for 7 from the line to finish with 10 points.