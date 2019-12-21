West Virginia plays Syracuse on Sunday. Syracuse defeated Michigan State on Friday in the round-robin tournament.
Nia Clouden had 16 points and eight rebounds for the Spartans (7-4) and Shay Colley added 11 points.
West Virginia made 7 of 8 free throws in the fourth quarter while Michigan State went just 5 of 19 from the field, 1 of 6 behind the arc, and was just 4 of 7 from the foul line. The Spartans had a string of six straight misses in the fourth quarter and missed their last three shots in the final minute.
Neither team shot better than 35% but West Virginia went 17 of 20 from the foul line to MSU’s 10 of 17.
