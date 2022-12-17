Nicholas helps Gardner-Webb top North Carolina Central 72-70

Marque Maultsby hit back-to-back layups, the second with 1:36 left to pull NC Central even at 69-69, and Eric Boone hit the second of two free throws to put the Eagles in front, 70-69.

Caleb Robinson scored 16 points and contributed six rebounds and three steals for the Runnin’ Bulldogs (4-7). Kareem Reid scored 15 points while going 6 of 7 and 3 of 4 from the free throw line. Nicholas was 5 of 10 shooting, including 1 for 4 from distance, and went 4 for 8 from the line to finish with 15 points, while adding five assists and three steals.