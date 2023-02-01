Gardner-Webb Runnin' Bulldogs (11-11, 6-4 Big South) at Charleston Southern Buccaneers (8-13, 4-6 Big South)North Charleston, South Carolina; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Charleston Southern -3; over/under is 138BOTTOM LINE: Gardner-Webb visits the Charleston Southern Buccaneers after DQ Nicholas scored 27 points in Gardner-Webb's 86-58 victory over the High Point Panthers.The Buccaneers have gone 5-5 in home games. Charleston Southern ranks ninth in the Big South in team defense, allowing 74.5 points while holding opponents to 45.6% shooting.The Runnin' Bulldogs have gone 6-4 against Big South opponents. Gardner-Webb is third in the Big South with 23.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Nicholas averaging 3.6.TOP PERFORMERS: Claudell Harris Jr. is shooting 47.9% and averaging 18.7 points for the Buccaneers. Tahlik Chavez is averaging 2.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Charleston Southern.Julien Soumaoro averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Runnin' Bulldogs, scoring 9.8 points while shooting 40.5% from beyond the arc. Nicholas is averaging 12.7 points and 3.5 assists over the last 10 games for Gardner-Webb.LAST 10 GAMES: Buccaneers: 4-6, averaging 74.8 points, 29.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.5 steals and 2.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.Runnin' Bulldogs: 6-4, averaging 71.2 points, 28.3 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.___The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.