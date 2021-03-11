Alcorn State totaled 21 points in the second half, a season low for the team.
Tyree Corbett had 23 points and seven rebounds for the Braves (6-13). Byron Joshua added 17 points.
Texas Southern plays No. 2 seed Jackson State in the semifinals Friday.
___
___
