Tyreke Boyd had a 32-yard interception return for a touchdown in the first quarter for the Colonels (3-4, 2-2 Southland).
Houston Baptist (0-7, 0-4) managed just 157 yards. Orion Olivas was 21-of-43 passing for 149 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. Tyson Thompson returned a kickoff 89 yards for a touchdown.
__
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25