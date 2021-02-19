Eight players scored on a touchdown run for the Colonels, who finished with 234 yards rushing on 42 carries.
Dai’Jean Dixon had five catches for 80 yards and a TD, Dontaze Costly caught three passes for 48 yards and two scores, and Tevin Bush had four catches for 48 yards and a touchdown and ran for a score.
Tori Hicks ran 16 times for 71 yards for the Blue Tigers.
