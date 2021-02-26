WINLESS WHEN: New Orleans is 0-7 this year when it scores 67 points or fewer and 6-6 when it scores at least 68.
ASSIST-TO-FG RATIO: The Privateers have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Colonels. New Orleans has 54 assists on 86 field goals (62.8 percent) over its past three outings while Nicholls State has assists on 37 of 86 field goals (43 percent) during its past three games.
DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State has committed a turnover on just 18.1 percent of its possessions this season, which is the lowest percentage among all Southland teams. The Colonels have turned the ball over only 13.4 times per game this season.
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright by Automated Insights, Inc. All rights reserved.