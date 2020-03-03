STEPPING UP: The dynamic Sha’markus Kennedy is averaging 18.4 points, 10.6 rebounds and 2.8 blocks to lead the charge for the Cowboys. A.J. Lawson is also a primary facilitator, putting up 15 points and 4.2 assists per game. The Colonels have been led by Warith Alatishe, who is averaging 11.1 points and 8.3 rebounds.SOLID SHA’MARKUS: Across 28 appearances this season, McNeese State’s Kennedy has shot 68.8 percent.
LONG-RANGE THREAT: Nicholls State’s Dexter McClanahan has attempted 201 3-pointers and connected on 34.8 percent of them, and is 11 of 22 over his last three games.
STREAK STATS: Nicholls State has won its last six home games, scoring an average of 83.3 points while giving up 73.5.
DID YOU KNOW: The Nicholls State defense has forced opponents into turnovers on an impressive 25.6 percent of all possessions, which is the fifth-highest rate in the country. McNeese State has turned the ball over on 22.3 percent of its possessions (ranked 335th among Division I teams).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
___
This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.