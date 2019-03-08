Southeastern Louisiana (16-14, 12-5) vs. Nicholls State (13-17, 6-11)

David R. Stopher Gym, Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State seeks revenge on Southeastern Louisiana after dropping the first matchup in Hammond. The teams last met on Feb. 2, when the Lions shot 53.1 percent from the field while holding Nicholls State’s shooters to just 50 percent on the way to a 91-70 victory.

SAVVY SENIORS: Southeastern Louisiana’s Moses Greenwood, Marlain Veal and Keith Charleston have combined to account for 56 percent of the team’s scoring this season, including 50 percent of all Lions points over the last five games.

FACILITATING THE OFFENSE: Greenwood has directly created 46 percent of all Southeastern Louisiana field goals over the last three games. Greenwood has 32 field goals and four assists in those games.

SLIPPING AT 73: Southeastern Louisiana is 0-7 when it allows at least 73 points and 16-7 when it holds opponents to less than 73.

LONG-RANGE THREAT: Southeastern Louisiana’s Veal has attempted 175 3-pointers and connected on 35.4 percent of them, and is 8 for 27 over the past five games.

DID YOU KNOW: Nicholls State has made 10.4 3-pointers per game as a collective unit this year, which is most among Southland teams. The Colonels have averaged 12.6 3-pointers per game over their last five games.

