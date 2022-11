BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State visits the BYU Cougars after Micah Thomas scored 22 points in Nicholls State’s 79-68 loss to the Wyoming Cowboys.

BYU finished 24-11 overall with a 14-3 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Cougars allowed opponents to score 68.3 points per game and shoot 42.0% from the field last season.