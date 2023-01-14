Nicholls State hosts Northwestern State after Black's 24-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northwestern State Demons (10-7, 2-2 Southland) at Nicholls State Colonels (7-9, 2-2 Southland) Thibodaux, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Nicholls State -3.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northwestern State faces the Nicholls State Colonels after Ja’Monta Black scored 24 points in Northwestern State’s 89-75 win against the McNeese Cowboys.

The Colonels are 5-0 on their home court. Nicholls State has a 4-8 record against opponents over .500.

The Demons are 2-2 in Southland play. Northwestern State ranks fourth in the Southland shooting 35.9% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Latrell Jones is shooting 44.4% and averaging 15.1 points for the Colonels. Caleb Huffman is averaging 1.6 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

Demarcus Sharp is scoring 15.6 points per game with 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists for the Demons. Black is averaging 13.8 points over the last 10 games for Northwestern State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonels: 5-5, averaging 75.1 points, 34.4 rebounds, 14.4 assists, 8.6 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.5 points per game.

Demons: 5-5, averaging 74.3 points, 29.1 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 7.8 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

