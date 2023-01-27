Nicholls State plays Incarnate Word following Jones' 22-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nicholls State Colonels (10-10, 5-3 Southland) at Incarnate Word Cardinals (9-12, 3-5 Southland) San Antonio; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State faces the Incarnate Word Cardinals after Latrell Jones scored 22 points in Nicholls State’s 96-86 loss to the Texas A&M-CC Islanders. The Cardinals have gone 5-4 at home. Incarnate Word has a 4-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Colonels are 5-3 against Southland opponents. Nicholls State ranks sixth in the Southland shooting 34.4% from 3-point range.

The Cardinals and Colonels face off Saturday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Niki Krause is averaging 7.9 points, 3.5 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinals. Jonathan Cisse is averaging 14.8 points over the past 10 games for Incarnate Word.

Advertisement

Caleb Huffman is scoring 15.7 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists for the Colonels. Jones is averaging 15.6 points and 4.9 rebounds while shooting 45.0% over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 4-6, averaging 73.6 points, 28.6 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.4 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 69.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.0 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article