Nicholls State takes on Houston Christian following Nelson's 24-point performance

Nicholls State Colonels (10-11, 5-4 Southland) at Houston Christian Huskies (7-16, 4-6 Southland) Houston; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Houston Christian -6.5; over/under is 155.5 BOTTOM LINE: Nicholls State takes on the Houston Christian Huskies after Marek Nelson scored 24 points in Nicholls State’s 69-67 loss to the Incarnate Word Cardinals.

The Huskies have gone 6-6 at home. Houston Christian is the top team in the Southland averaging 35.6 points in the paint. Bonke Maring leads the Huskies with 6.0.

The Colonels are 5-4 against conference opponents. Nicholls State is third in the Southland with 31.3 rebounds per game led by Emanuel Littles averaging 7.4.

The Huskies and Colonels meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brycen Long is scoring 15.7 points per game with 2.3 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Huskies. Maring is averaging 15.1 points and 5.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for Houston Christian.

Caleb Huffman is scoring 15.6 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Colonels. Latrell Jones is averaging 14.9 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Huskies: 4-6, averaging 76.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 5.3 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.9 points per game.

Colonels: 5-5, averaging 70.0 points, 30.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

