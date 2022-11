Nicholls State went 21-12 overall with a 10-9 record in non-conference games in the 2021-22 season. The Colonels averaged 78.5 points per game last season, 8.6 on free throws and 24.6 from 3-point range.

UC Irvine went 15-10 overall with a 6-5 record against non-conference opponents in the 2021-22 season. The Anteaters averaged 66.2 points per game last season, 12.5 from the free throw line and 15 from beyond the arc.