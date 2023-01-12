Nicholls State visits Lamar following Calmese's 23-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Nicholls State Colonels (7-8, 2-1 Southland) at Lamar Cardinals (4-12, 0-3 Southland) Beaumont, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lamar -10.5; over/under is 143.5 BOTTOM LINE: Lamar takes on the Nicholls State Colonels after Nate Calmese scored 23 points in Lamar’s 89-84 overtime loss to the SE Louisiana Lions.

The Cardinals are 3-4 in home games. Lamar gives up 77.0 points and has been outscored by 8.7 points per game.

The Colonels are 2-1 in Southland play. Nicholls State ranks seventh in the Southland with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Emanuel Littles averaging 2.5.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Calmese is scoring 16.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists for the Cardinals. Chris Pryor is averaging 10.9 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 39.1% over the last 10 games for Lamar.

Latrell Jones is averaging 15.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Colonels. Caleb Huffman is averaging 15.1 points over the last 10 games for Nicholls State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 1-9, averaging 64.5 points, 32.1 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Colonels: 6-4, averaging 75.7 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

