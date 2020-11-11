Richardson hit Dallas Dixon for a 58-yard touchdown with 11:33 left in the first quarter and the Chippewas led the rest of the way. Nichols ran up the middle, broke a tackled and raced 36 yards for a score on the second play of the fourth quarter to make it 33-0.
Northern Illinois (0-2, 0-2) finished with just 244 total yards, converted just 2 of 15 third downs, and didn’t get into the red zone until the closing seconds.
Kyle Pugh had 14 tackles and 1 1/2 sacks for the Huskies.
