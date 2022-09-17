Nichols, Central Michigan run roughshod over Bucknell 41-0

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. — Lew Nichols III ran for 166 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns and Central Michigan dominated Bucknell in a 41-0 win on Saturday.

The Chippewas (1-2) posted their last shutout almost a year to the date when they beat Robert Morris 45-0 at home on Sept. 11, 2021. Nichols has led Central Michigan in rushing in 10 of its last 11 games.