Florida State forward Phil Cofer turns a rebound into a dunk in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Miami in Tallahassee, Fla., Wednesday, Jan. 9, 2019. (Mark Wallheiser/Associated Press)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — David Nichols had 13 points and PJ Savoy scored eight of his 10 in the second half as the bench players helped No. 13 Florida State hold off Miami 68-62 on Wednesday night.

The Hurricanes used an 8-0 run late to close the gap to 64-62 with 46.4 seconds left, but Terance Mann’s putback with 29 seconds remaining gave the Seminoles breathing room. Mann finished with nine points and seven rebounds.

Phil Cofer added seven points and six rebounds for the Seminoles (12-2, 1-1 ACC).

Chris Lykes scored 17 points and Anthony Lawrence II added 14 for Miami (8-6, 0-3). Ebuka Izundu had 13 points and nine rebounds.

Florida State adjusted its rotation frequently on a night when it was called for 20 fouls, including 12 in the first half. The foul trouble neutralized a significant depth advantage over Miami’s eight-man rotation.

Florida State shot 42 percent (27 of 64) from the floor and made 23 percent (6 of 26) of its 3-pointers.

Miami shot 38 percent (20 of 53) from the field and hit just 22 percent (4 of 18) of its 3s.

Dejan Vasilijevic was averaging 44 percent from 3-point range but was held to just a pair of 3s in 29 minutes.

BIG PICTURE

Miami: The Hurricanes have dropped their last three games at Florida State and are 8-31 overall in Tallahassee.

Florida State: The Seminoles have won five straight against teams from the Sunshine State, a streak that includes wins over Florida in November and North Florida in December.

UP NEXT

Miami hosts Wake Forest on Saturday.

Florida State hosts No. 1 Duke on Saturday.

