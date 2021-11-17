Just before halftime, Drew Plitt led a 14-play, 81-yard drive for Ball State that ended with a 6-yard scoring pass to Yo’Heinz Tyler which reduced the Cardinals’ deficit to 28-17.
Midway through the third, however, Central Michigan (7-4, 5-2 Mid-American Conference) put it out of reach when Nichols carried it in from the 1 finishing an eight-play, 55-yard drive.
Plitt threw for 170 yards for Ball State (5-6, 3-4).
