EAST LANSING, Mich. — Nick Ward scored 22 of his 28 points in a nearly perfect first half to help No. 9 Michigan State rout Green Bay 104-83 on Sunday night.

Ward made all nine of his field goal attempts in the first half, although he did miss a free throw. The Spartans (9-2) made their last seven shots of the half to take a 64-35 lead.

Ward also made his first two shots of the second half and finished 12 of 13.

Sandy Cohen III scored 22 points for Green Bay (6-6).

NO. 24 HOUSTON 68, SAINT LOUIS 64

HOUSTON — Corey Davis Jr. hit the tiebreaking 3-pointer with 29 seconds left and had 17 points in Houston’s comeback victory over Saint Louis.



Michigan State’s Nick Ward, right, gets a layup against Green Bay’s Manny Patterson during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in East Lansing, Mich. (Al Goldis/Associated Press)

Davis was 3 of 5 from 3-point range and hit all six of his free throws. Armoni Brooks had 13 points and eight rebounds, and Galen Robinson Jr. added 13 for Houston (10-0) in its 23rd straight at home.

Javon Bess had 17 points for Saint Louis (7-3), Tramaine Isabell Jr. added 16, and Jordan Goodwin had 11 points and 10 rebounds. The Billikens 37 percent from the field.

