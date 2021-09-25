The Bulldogs (1-3, 0-1) responded by marching from their 25 to the Valparaiso 25, converting on a fourth-down play along the way, setting up Nathan De Bruin field goal attempt for 42 yards. It was a low snap and De Bruin didn’t get his career-long attempt by one yard.
Nimz came on in relief of Teryn Berry, who threw three interceptions. Robert Washington ran for 143 yards and two scores but lost two fumbles. The Beacons also lost two fumbles, the second week in a row Drake forced five turnovers and lost.
Both teams had 17 first downs and Valparaiso had the edge in total offense by 29 yards, piling up 379 yards on 16 fewer snaps.
