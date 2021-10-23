Nimz threw a 15-yard scoring pass to Charlie Maxwell and Jamauri Jackson put a capper on the scoring with a 37-yard interception return for a touchdown with 6:04 remaining.
Washington gained 91 yards on 20 carries and Braden Contreras made four catches for 118 yards for Valparaiso.
Dayton’s Jack Cook threw for 247 yards but completed only 16 of 36 and was picked off twice.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25.
Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25