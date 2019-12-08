Minnesota: The Gophers started 9-0 before losing to Iowa on the road, and Wisconsin throttled them 38-10 to steal the Big Ten West title on the last day of the regular season.

BOWL HISTORY

Auburn: This will be the Tigers’ 44th bowl trip. They had dropped three straight before pummeling Purdue 63-14 in last year’s Music City Bowl.

Minnesota: The Gophers are 8-12 in bowl games. But they’ve won three of them since 2015.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/collegefootball and https://twitter.com_AP_Top25

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AD