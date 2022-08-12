NIT heading to Las Vegas, Indianapolis in 2023-24

Placeholder while article actions load

The NIT has been played at Madison Square Garden in New York every year but one since 1938.

The NCAA announced Friday that the NIT semifinals and finals will be played in Las Vegas in 2023 and at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis the following year.

The 2020 tournament was canceled due to the pandemic and the 2021 bracket was held in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. The 2021 tournament was downsized to 16 teams, but the full 32-team bracket will play next March at Madison Square Garden.