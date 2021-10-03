Auburn got the gutsy response it wanted from Nix after he was pulled in favor of LSU transfer TJ Finley during the second half of last week’s comeback win over Georgia State. Auburn also demonstrated perseverance and resilience, overcoming a missed field goal and a blocked field goal to finally snap a 10-game skid in Death Valley. Meanwhile, Auburn’s defensive front was able to apply relentless pressure to come up with three sacks and six QB hurries.