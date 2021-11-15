A Destiny Pitts 3-pointer pushed the lead to 20 midway through the third.
Pitts and Qadashah Hoppie each scored 12 points for Texas A&M (3-0), which outrebounded DePaul 52-36. Wells also dished out six assists.
Lexi Held led five DePaul (2-1) starters in double figures with 19 points. Darrione Rogers had 14 points and 14 rebounds, Sonya Morris scored 16 and Deja Church added 14 points. The Blue Demons didn’t get any points from their reserve players.
___
More AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25