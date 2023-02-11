NJIT Highlanders face the Maine Black Bears on 3-game slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maine Black Bears (10-14, 4-7 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-17, 3-7 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: NJIT -1; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: NJIT heads into the matchup with Maine after losing three games in a row. The Highlanders have gone 4-6 in home games. NJIT ranks seventh in the America East with 30.0 points per game in the paint led by Souleymane Diakite averaging 9.0.

The Black Bears are 4-7 in America East play. Maine is fourth in the America East giving up 69.3 points while holding opponents to 46.1% shooting.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Coleman is averaging 14.5 points for the Highlanders. Kevin Osawe is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Gedi Juozapaitis is averaging 15.5 points for the Black Bears. Kellen Tynes is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

