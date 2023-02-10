NJIT Highlanders take on the Maine Black Bears on 3-game losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maine Black Bears (10-14, 4-7 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-17, 3-7 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: NJIT aims to end its three-game skid when the Highlanders take on Maine. The Highlanders have gone 4-6 in home games. NJIT is sixth in the America East with 12.3 assists per game led by Raheim Sullivan averaging 3.1.

The Black Bears are 4-7 against America East opponents. Maine ranks third in the America East shooting 35.4% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sullivan is averaging 7.5 points and 3.1 assists for the Highlanders. Kevin Osawe is averaging 10.9 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Gedi Juozapaitis is scoring 15.5 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Black Bears. Ja’Shonte Wright-McLeish is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Maine.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 70.4 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 5.2 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.2 points per game.

Black Bears: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 26.0 rebounds, 14.5 assists, 9.0 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

