NJIT hosts Bucknell following Rice's 20-point game

Bucknell Bison (5-3) at NJIT Highlanders (1-6)
The Bison have gone 0-2 away from home. Bucknell has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Coleman is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 4.5 rebounds for the Highlanders. Souleymane Diakite is averaging 9.3 points and 6.3 rebounds while shooting 65.1% for NJIT.
Rice is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Bison. Alex Timmerman is averaging 11.9 points for Bucknell.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.