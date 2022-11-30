NJIT hosts Dejulius and Cincinnati

NJIT Highlanders (1-5) at Cincinnati Bearcats (4-3)
The Highlanders are 1-3 on the road. NJIT is 1-3 in games decided by at least 10 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Landers Nolley II is scoring 16.0 points per game with 4.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Bearcats. Dejulius is averaging 15.6 points and 1.1 rebounds while shooting 45.6% for Cincinnati.
Miles Coleman is shooting 43.6% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 17.8 points. Souleymane Diakite is averaging 9.8 points and 6.7 rebounds for NJIT.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.