NJIT hosts New Hampshire following Daniels' 22-point performance

New Hampshire Wildcats (10-10, 5-3 America East) at NJIT Highlanders (6-14, 3-4 America East) Newark, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: New Hampshire plays the NJIT Highlanders after Clarence O. Daniels II scored 22 points in New Hampshire's 69-65 win over the UMass-Lowell River Hawks. The Highlanders are 4-5 in home games. NJIT ranks fifth in the America East at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 71.2 points while holding opponents to 44.4% shooting.

The Wildcats are 5-3 in America East play. New Hampshire is seventh in the America East scoring 68.2 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miles Coleman is averaging 14.5 points for the Highlanders. Adam Hess is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Kyree Brown is averaging 11.9 points and 4.1 assists for the Wildcats. Daniels is averaging 15.5 points and 10.9 rebounds over the past 10 games for New Hampshire.

LAST 10 GAMES: Highlanders: 5-5, averaging 72.7 points, 34.2 rebounds, 13.6 assists, 6.8 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 45.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Wildcats: 6-4, averaging 68.7 points, 32.2 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 4.8 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

