NJIT plays Wagner following Coleman's 33-point game

Wagner Seahawks (3-2) at NJIT Highlanders (1-4) Newark, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: NJIT hosts the Wagner Seahawks after Miles Coleman scored 33 points in NJIT’s 85-75 win over the Sacred Heart Pioneers. The Highlanders are 0-1 on their home court. NJIT has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Seahawks are 1-2 on the road. Wagner is second in the NEC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Brown averaging 7.2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is shooting 41.7% and averaging 20.2 points for the Highlanders. Mekhi Gray is averaging 6.6 points for NJIT.

Zaire Williams is averaging 14.3 points for the Seahawks. Delonnie Hunt is averaging 13.2 points for Wagner.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

