NJIT plays Wagner following Coleman's 33-point game

Wagner Seahawks (3-2) at NJIT Highlanders (1-4)
The Seahawks are 1-2 on the road. Wagner is second in the NEC with 24.4 defensive rebounds per game led by Brandon Brown averaging 7.2.
TOP PERFORMERS: Coleman is shooting 41.7% and averaging 20.2 points for the Highlanders. Mekhi Gray is averaging 6.6 points for NJIT.
Zaire Williams is averaging 14.3 points for the Seahawks. Delonnie Hunt is averaging 13.2 points for Wagner.
