“Since the beginning of our Division I journey 15 years ago, the goal has always been to be in a regional conference and aligned with like-minded institutions,” athletic director Lenny Kaplan said.
The A-Sun’s northernmost member is Liberty in Virginia. NJIT has been in that conference since 2015.
NJIT will officially join America East on July 1.
“They will be a great addiion to our league and strengthen the academic and athletic profile of our conference,” Commissioner Amy Huchthausen said.
