NJIT takes on Army on 3-game losing streak

NJIT Highlanders (1-7) at Army Black Knights (4-5)
The Highlanders have gone 1-4 away from home. NJIT has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Coleton Benson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Jalen Rucker is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.7 points for Army.
Miles Coleman is averaging 16.6 points for the Highlanders. Souleymane Diakite is averaging 9.3 points for NJIT.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.