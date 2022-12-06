NJIT takes on Army on 3-game losing streak

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NJIT Highlanders (1-7) at Army Black Knights (4-5) West Point, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: NJIT comes into the matchup against Army after losing three games in a row. The Black Knights are 3-1 in home games. Army scores 80.6 points while outscoring opponents by 5.7 points per game.

The Highlanders have gone 1-4 away from home. NJIT has a 1-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Coleton Benson averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Black Knights, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc. Jalen Rucker is shooting 45.0% and averaging 14.7 points for Army.

Miles Coleman is averaging 16.6 points for the Highlanders. Souleymane Diakite is averaging 9.3 points for NJIT.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

