NJIT takes on Army on 3-game slide

NJIT Highlanders (1-7) at Army Black Knights (4-5)
The Highlanders are 1-4 on the road. NJIT has a 1-5 record against teams above .500.
TOP PERFORMERS: Chris Mann is scoring 16.1 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Black Knights. Coleton Benson is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers for Army.
Miles Coleman is shooting 39.3% and averaging 16.6 points for the Highlanders. Souleymane Diakite is averaging 9.3 points for NJIT.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.