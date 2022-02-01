The Highlanders have gone 3-6 against America East opponents. NJIT gives up 67.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.
The Catamounts and Highlanders face off Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Davis is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Catamounts. Ben Shungu is averaging 17.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vermont.
Miles Coleman is averaging 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. Dylan O’Hearn is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.
LAST 10 GAMES: Catamounts: 10-0, averaging 81.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 54.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.0 points per game.
Highlanders: 3-7, averaging 61.3 points, 32.2 rebounds, 10.4 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.9 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.