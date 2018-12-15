TEANECK, N.J. — Zach Cooks scored 25 points with seven rebounds and NJIT took off in the second half to beat Fairleigh Dickinson 90-80 on Saturday night.

The Highlanders (11-2) have won four straight and are off to their best start since the 1994-95 season.

Cooks, the ASUN scoring leader with an average of 18.8 points per game, was 7 of 13 shooting from the field including five from distance. Abdul Lewis added 20 points and a team-high 12 rebounds, San Antonio Brinson had 18 points, Diandre Wilson 12 points and seven rebounds and Shyquan Gibbs had 10 points.

The Highlanders had a 40-37 edge at the break and opened the second half on a 13-2 run capped by back-to-back 3-pointers by Wilson and Cooks for a 53-39 lead. The Knights (4-5) trailed throughout the half but closed to 80-72 with 5:02 to play before Lewis and Cooks each made a layup to help stretch it to 86-72 and the Highlanders held on.

Darnell Edge, Jahlil Jenkins and Kaleb Bishop scored 16 points apiece for the Knights.

