BURLINGTON, Vt. — Dylan Penn had 23 points in Vermont’s 84-57 victory over NJIT on Saturday night in a quarterfinal game of the America East Conference Tournament.

Penn also added five rebounds for the Catamounts (21-10). Aaron Deloney was 6 of 11 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to add 16 points. Matt Veretto recorded 12 points and shot 4 for 9, including 2 for 5 from beyond the arc. It was the 12th straight win for the Catamounts.