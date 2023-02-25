NJIT visits Davis and Albany (NY)

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NJIT Highlanders (7-20, 4-10 America East) at Albany (NY) Great Danes (7-22, 2-12 America East) Albany, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Albany (NY) -1.5; over/under is 138.5 BOTTOM LINE: Albany (NY) plays the NJIT Highlanders after Da’Kquan Davis scored 26 points in Albany (NY)’s 74-72 loss to the Maine Black Bears.

The Great Danes have gone 4-6 at home. Albany (NY) allows 75.3 points to opponents and has been outscored by 8.3 points per game.

The Highlanders are 4-10 against America East opponents. NJIT is 3-10 in games decided by 10 points or more.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gerald Drumgoole Jr. is averaging 15.4 points for the Great Danes. Jonathan Beagle is averaging 13.0 points over the last 10 games for Albany (NY).

Adam Hess is shooting 45.1% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 11.6 points. Kevin Osawe is shooting 50.5% and averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games for NJIT.

LAST 10 GAMES: Great Danes: 1-9, averaging 65.3 points, 28.6 rebounds, 10.9 assists, 4.6 steals and 1.1 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 2-8, averaging 69.4 points, 30.9 rebounds, 9.4 assists, 4.6 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

