NJIT visits Falko and Binghamton

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

NJIT Highlanders (7-17, 4-7 America East) at Binghamton Bearcats (11-13, 7-4 America East) Binghamton, New York; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Binghamton plays the NJIT Highlanders after Jacob Falko scored 20 points in Binghamton’s 80-66 overtime win over the Albany (NY) Great Danes. The Bearcats are 7-5 in home games. Binghamton allows 70.8 points and has been outscored by 2.1 points per game.

The Highlanders have gone 4-7 against America East opponents. NJIT is 3-9 in games decided by 10 or more points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Falko is averaging 13.5 points and 3.4 assists for the Bearcats. Miles Gibson is averaging 10.3 points over the last 10 games for Binghamton.

Miles Coleman is scoring 14.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Highlanders. Adam Hess is averaging 2.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for NJIT.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Bearcats: 7-3, averaging 66.8 points, 29.8 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 70.5 points, 33.2 rebounds, 11.7 assists, 4.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article