NJIT visits Sacred Heart after Galette's 26-point performance

BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart faces the NJIT Highlanders after Nico Galette scored 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 75-60 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats.

Sacred Heart finished 10-20 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 72.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.1 last season.