NJIT visits Sacred Heart after Galette's 26-point performance

NJIT Highlanders (0-4) at Sacred Heart Pioneers (3-2)
Fairfield, Connecticut; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Sacred Heart faces the NJIT Highlanders after Nico Galette scored 26 points in Sacred Heart’s 75-60 victory against the Binghamton Bearcats.
Sacred Heart finished 10-20 overall with a 6-7 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pioneers averaged 72.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.1 last season.
NJIT went 5-10 on the road and 11-18 overall last season. The Highlanders averaged 6.1 steals, 3.7 blocks and 12.1 turnovers per game last season.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.