California Baptist (16-13, 7-8) vs. New Mexico State (26-4, 14-1)

Pan American Center, Las Cruces, New Mexico; Saturday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State looks for its 15th straight conference win against California Baptist. New Mexico State’s last WAC loss came against the California Baptist Lancers 82-76 on Jan. 3. California Baptist needed overtime to beat Texas Rio Grande Valley by three points on Thursday.

TEAM LEADERSHIP: New Mexico State’s Ivan Aurrecoechea has averaged 9.9 points and five rebounds while AJ Harris has put up 9.8 points. For the Lancers, Milan Acquaah has averaged 19.3 points and 4.6 rebounds while Jordan Heading has put up 15.3 points.

ACCURATE ACQUAAH: Acquaah has connected on 38.1 percent of the 189 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 6 for 18 over the last three games. He’s also converted 85.1 percent of his foul shots this season.

WINLESS WHEN: California Baptist is 0-7 when scoring fewer than 68 points and 16-6 when scoring at least 68.

STREAK STATS: New Mexico State has won its last 13 home games, scoring an average of 80.1 points while giving up 61.

DID YOU KNOW: Both California Baptist and New Mexico State are ranked at the top of the WAC when it comes to scoring. The Lancers are ranked first in the conference with 78.8 points per game while the Aggies are second with 77.6 per game.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.