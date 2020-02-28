.TERRIFIC TREVELIN: Trevelin Queen has connected on 37.5 percent of the 128 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 4 for 11 over the last three games. He’s also converted 82.9 percent of his foul shots this season.
SLIPPING AT 73: Cal State Bakersfield is 0-10 this year when it allows 73 points or more and 12-7 when holding opponents to fewer than 73.
UNBEATEN WHEN: Cal State Bakersfield is a perfect 5-0 when the team makes eight or more 3-pointers. The Roadrunners are 7-17 when the team hits fewer than eight threes.
DID YOU KNOW: The New Mexico State defense has allowed only 60.6 points per game to opponents, which is the eighth-lowest figure in the country. The Cal State Bakersfield offense has averaged just 69 points through 29 games (ranked 206th among Division I teams).
